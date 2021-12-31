Nigeria’s federal government has again extended its deadline for the ongoing national identification number (NIN) and subscriber identity module (SIM) integration exercise by three months.

The new deadline is March 31, 2022.

This was disclosed in a statement jointly signed by the Director, Public Affairs, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Ikechukwu Adinde and the Head, Corporate Communications of National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Kayode Adegoke.

According to the statement, over 71 million unique NINs have been linked with about 3 to 4 SIMs.

On the extension, the statement said: “It would enable the Federal Government to consolidate the gains of the process and accelerate the enrolment of Nigerians in key areas like the remote areas, diaspora, schools, hospitals, worship centers, and the registration of legal residents.”