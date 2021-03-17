OBINNA EZUGWU

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has instructed power distribution companies (DisCos) to stop returning customers whose meters are faulty to estimated billing.

The instruction was contained in an order on the replacement of faulty and obsolete meters in the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) issued by the regulator on Wednesday.

According to the statement issued by NERC via its verified twitter handle @NERCNG, “Priority should be given to the metering of unmetered customers under the National Mass Metering Program (NMMP)”

It said, “Discos may replace obsolete/faulty meters under the NMMP but this must be done with strict compliance to the metering code and under regulatory instruments of the Commission.

“Discos must inspect customers’ meters and issue notice of replacement which must contain: date of inspection, name and designation and signature of inspection officer, the fault identified in the meter and the date for the installation of the new meter.

“New meters must be installed upon removal of the faulty meter and on no account will the disco place the customer on estimated billing.

“The customer and DisCo representative shall jointly note the units on the meter being replaced, and the customer must be credited with these units within 48 hours of installing the new meter.

“Customers shall only be billed for loss of revenue where the disco establishes issue of bypass, meter tampering or unauthorized access.

“Activation tokens must be issued to customers immediately after the replacement of meter.

“Discos shall file monthly report with the Commission on the replacement of meters along with their proposals for the decommissioned meters.”