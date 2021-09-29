The federal executive council (FEC) on Wednesday, approved 14-day paternity leave for civil servants.

FEC gave the approval at the today’s meeting presided over by Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria’s vice president,

Folasade Yemi-Esan, head of civil service of the federation, disclosed while briefing state house correspondents at the end of the weekly meeting.

She explained that paternity leave will allow fathers to properly bond with their newborn babies or adopted children.

According to her, it is important for newborns or adopted babies to properly bond with their fathers at the early stage.

The development comes months after the federal government approved paternity leave for staff of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Cable reported.

Speaking at an unveiling ceremony for the presentation of NITDA’s employee-centric conditions of service, held in Abuja, Isa Pantami, minister of communications and digital economy, said the development was in line with the new service scheme for workers at the agency.

Prior to the approval for NITDA staff in March 2021, there was no provision for paternity leave for civil servants, while female employees are entitled to three months of maternity leave.

The house of representatives had, in 2018, rejected a bill seeking to grant paternity leave to married men.