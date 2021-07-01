By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), has assured residents of Osun State of constant maintenance of federal roads across the state

The engineer incharge of Osun state office of the agency, Engr Bamidele Fasoranti, gave the assurance while speaking with newsmen in Osogbo during the week.

According to him, the agency had done tremendously well in the maintainance of federal roads in the state and.is ever ready to do more.

Fasoranti noted that there was a working relationship with Osun State Ministry of Works, saying the agency is working in collaboration with the state government.

He said, “FERMA is working with the ministry of works and we will ensure we carry out our work to complement each other in whatever gaps are left behind.”

According to him, the agency is currently working on Ife-Sekona road. As I’m talking contractors are on the site.

“When we came here, we discovered that some of the federal roads are in deplorable condition, we swing into action .

“In the road projects we have done so far, we have been receiving positive response from the residents.

“There is cordial relationship between the state government through the ministry of works and with this collaboration we would achieve a lot.”

Fasoranti motorists to always exercise patience while driving on the road.