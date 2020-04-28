Adebayo Obajemu

As part of its social responsibility to its area of operation, Fbot Hotels has given relief materials in form of rice, semovita and sphagetti to the residents of Agbado. Hundreds of women and children thronged the hotel premises Monday morning to collect the relief goodies.

Speaking to Business Hallmark, the manager of the hotel said ” we understand the suffering of the people during this lockdown and we can not close our eyes to this given that Agbado is the area of operation. This is our token to relieve the people of the burden and hardship imposed by the restriction which makes it impossible for the people to access their means of livelihoods.”

Tinuke Adeogba one of the beneficiaries told this newspaper that the management of the hotel has proved over the years to be good neighbour. “My husband used to attend the hotel’s Friday jump which normally attracts musicians, but i normally condemned it but i have changed my mind now given what the hotel management has done”, she said.

A community leader, Asiwaju Oseni commended the public-spiritedness of the management of the hotel saying ” We in the Adiyan-Opeilu community of Agbado appreciate the good gesture of the management.”