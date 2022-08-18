FBNH names new Executive Directors

Adebayo Obajemu

Firs Bank of Nigeria Holdings (FBNH) has notified the Nigerian Exchange and the investing public of the appointment of Samson Oyewale Ariyibi and Patrick Iyamabo as Executive Directors of the company. The appointment is subject to approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria as well as the shareholders at the next annual general meeting of the company.

Samson Oyewale Ariyibi has been appointed as the Executive Director, Investment Management and Oversight of FBN Holdings Plc.

Samson Oyewale Ariyibi is an award-winning professional with about 32 years of work experience spanning banking and allied finance services, business assurance, tax management and consulting, having served in senior management role at various global organizations and proudly Nigerian companies including Ernst & young, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Standard Chartered Bank and Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp) where he was the chief financial officer prior to joining FBN Holdings Plc.

Wale joined FBNH on September 30, 2013, as the pioneer Head of Finance. He was promoted to General Manager and appointed as the Chief Financial Officer in 2016. He has demonstrated an extreme sense of responsibility and diligence in contributing to the success of FBNH leveraging on his core competencies in strategy and corporate planning, capital management, financial accounting, regulatory reporting, operational risk management, compliance, business assurance amongst others.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree Second Class Honour Upper Division in Microbiology from the University of Ilorin and a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) – Marketing from the University of Lagos. He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA), Associate of the Chartered Institute of Taxation (ACIT), the Certified Pension Institute of Nigeria (ACIP) and the Institute of Directors (IOD) of Nigeria.

He is an Alumnus of the Advanced Management programme of the Kellogg school of management at Northwestern University and has attended several local and international workshops, conferences and executive training programmes.

Patrick Iyambo has been appointed as the Executive Director, Chief Financial Officer of its flagship subsidiary, First Bank of Nigeria Limited.

Patrick Iyamabo is the Chief Financial Officer of First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank) and its subsidiaries. Prior to joining FirstBank in 2016, he was Senior Vice President of Strategy and M&A at First City Monumental Bank limited and then the Group Chief Financial Officer of FCMB Holdings Plc.

Patrick has over 27 years of professional experience in Assurance, Risk management, Business development, Accounting and Finance with Nigerian and multinational institutions both within and outside the country.

Patrick also worked at Arthur Andersen as Auditor and Strategy consultant, where he was also a co-founding member of the Information Risk Management practice of AA. At various times, Patrick worked with Booz Allen Hamilton in New York and LEK Consulting in Boston, providing strategic management and specialized corporate finance services to private and listed corporations. Earlier in his career, he worked with Pfizer in Lagos and New York.

He holds a Bachelor of Pharmacy (B. Pharm) from Ahmadu Bello University and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) with dual majors in France and Strategic management from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. He also attended specialized programmes at the Harvard Business School and The Wharton School.

Patrick is a Fellow, Insitute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA); Fellow, Chartered Institute of Taxtion of Nigeria (FCITN); member, the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria; Honorary Senior Member, the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (HCIB); and Member, Institute of Directors of Nigeria (M.IoD).