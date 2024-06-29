‘Epitome of good representation,’ Osun CoS, Akinleye eulogises assembly speaker, Egbedun on birthday

The Chief of Staff to Osun State governor, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, has described the speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun as an epitome of good representation, just as he rejoiced with him on the occasion of his birthday anniversary.

This was contained in a congratulatory message issued in Osogbo at the weekend.

According to him, Rt. Hon. Egbedun has demonstrated passion for the development of the state through legislation going by the way he administered the legislative arm of government in the state.

He noted that Osun assembly under Egbedun’s watch has witnessed tremendous landmarks.

Akinleye also stressed that Egbedun’s leadership style as the speaker makes transformative efforts of the executive arms more easier .

The Osun CoS ascribed the success of the executive arm of the government in the state to the mutual understanding and maturity displayed by the Egbedun led house of assembly .

He saluted the courage and doggedness brought to bear by Rt. Hon Adewale Egbedun, noting that the state for the first time witnessed much more cordial relationship between the legislative and executive arms of the government.

Akinleye prayed for more wisdom, knowledge and ability to deliver more quality legislation as he celebrate his birthday anniversary.

” As you celebrate your birthday anniversary today, I pray for more wisdom and knowledge to do exploits in the area of your callings. Happy glorious birthday my speaking speaker”

