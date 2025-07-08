Enugu launches state-owned airline to boost economy, regional integration

In a historic move to bolster regional connectivity, economic growth, and youth employment, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State on Monday unveiled Enugu Air, the state’s first-ever government-owned commercial airline.

The official launch ceremony, held at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, marked a major milestone for both the Mbah administration and the South-East region.

The airline is beginning operations with three Embraer jets and will initially service the Lagos-Abuja-Enugu route, forming what the governor described as a “golden triangle” of commercial activity in Nigeria.

Gov. Mbah described the launch as “a triumph of vision and a bold testament to Nigeria’s immense aviation potential and economic renaissance.” He said Enugu Air was conceived as a transformative project aimed at boosting investor access, enabling diaspora connectivity, creating jobs, and positioning Enugu as a strategic hub for domestic and international travel.

“We are not merely launching flights; we are opening a runway to greatness,” Mbah said. “This is not just an airline – it’s a symbol of the future we envision, one defined by courage, innovation, and relentless progress.”

Enugu Air is joining a new wave of subnational initiatives to develop infrastructure and improve connectivity. Mbah, a businessman-turned-politician, said the new carrier is essential to his administration’s larger vision of turning Enugu into a regional aviation and economic powerhouse.

According to officials, the Embraer fleet – renowned for its fuel efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and suitability for short- to medium-haul regional flights – is expected to provide reliable service on routes traditionally underserved by major airlines.

Beyond the Enugu–Abuja–Lagos triangle, the next phase of expansion will connect the state to key cities like Port Harcourt, Owerri, Benin, and Kano. International destinations in Africa, Europe, China, the UK, and the United States are also being targeted in the near future.

Enugu Air is a collaborative venture between the Enugu State Government and aviation operator XEJet, which holds an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The aircraft are leased and operated under XEJet’s technical and regulatory framework, ensuring compliance with global aviation standards.

Fidelity Bank PLC is a key financial partner in the project, providing support to fund acquisition and operational infrastructure. Governor Mbah acknowledged the bank’s role and praised its faith in the long-term viability of the initiative.

“This vision could not have been realized without the immense support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, and the dedicated teams in the ministry and aviation agencies,” the governor added.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, who performed the official inauguration, pledged the federal government’s support for the airline and lauded the initiative as a bold model for other states.

“What we are witnessing is a new kind of public-private partnership that can stimulate not only regional growth but the entire aviation ecosystem in Nigeria,” Keyamo said.

Enugu Air is expected to generate hundreds of direct and indirect jobs for pilots, engineers, cabin crew, logistics personnel, and ground handlers. It also aims to facilitate easier market access for business people and improve the mobility of goods and services across the country and beyond.

The project also aligns with Governor Mbah’s broader agenda of rebranding Enugu as a destination for investment, tourism, and innovation, building on ongoing infrastructure upgrades across roads, education, and ICT.

Industry observers say the move could significantly reduce the logistical burden faced by business owners and diaspora travellers who often struggle with limited flights to and from the South-East.

While the launch has been met with enthusiasm, experts caution that sustaining a state-owned airline will require robust management, cost controls, and a clear roadmap to profitability. Nigeria’s aviation sector is known for high operating costs, inconsistent fuel supply, and regulatory hurdles.

However, supporters of the project say Enugu Air’s structure – anchored on a lean fleet, outsourced technical operations, and strategic route focus -gives it a realistic chance of survival in an industry where many have failed.

As Governor Mbah declared during the unveiling, “We are only just taking off.”