Kunle Idowu

Major township roads in Ogun State were yesterday shut down by #EndSARS protesters .

The Protesters, in their thousands also paralyzed commercial activities in the State as they demonstrated against police brutality in the country

As early as 6am the protesters laid siege in strategic locations, halting free flow of vehicular movement in the state capital.

At the NNPC junction, along the governor’s office, Okemosan the demonstrators completely shut down the road as they sang solidarity songs.

Security operatives aside officers of the NSCDC, were conspicuously missing at the protest venue.

Other places taken over by the protesters included, Panseke in Abeokuta, Sagamu, Sango – Ota and Ijebu – Ode.

The Protesters carried placards with inscriptions such as “Our voices must be heard”; “SARS Na Fraudster#EndSARS”; “No More Audio Ban”; “Say No to Police Brutality”; “Iphone no be gun. ”

One of the protesters, Wisdom Ogbonna who spoke with newsmen explained “It is something that is well known now that the excesses of these officers have become too much that we can’t even walk as free men on the streets. Everybody tends to be a criminal and it shouldn’t be that way. We youths are tired of this, we have been tagged lazy Nigerian youths but all we want now is to live our lives.

“We don’t want them at all. If they are to be in the force they should change their mindsets, they should counsel them that is what we want.

When asked if SARS operatives are the problem in Nigeria, he responded, “maybe we have to start from somewhere because this is leading us to where we want to be. The leadership is a problem but if don’t start with these people (SARS), they won’t know that we have the energy, we have what it takes to take them out of that place. When we are done with the SARS, we will be heading thing.”

A veteran Nollywood actor, Yemi Sodium who was part of the protest said”What we are seeing today and indeed for the past few days is the result of not paying attention to a whole generation. You cannot continue to do the same thing the same way over a long period of time and expect a different result. These young ones are asking for a paradigm shift and whether we like it or not, we have to listen to them.”