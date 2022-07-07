The Westminster Magistrate Court in the UK has ruled that David Ukpo, a supposed kidney donor to the daughter of former deputy president of the senate, Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, is not a minor.

The court gave the ruling on Thursday when Ekweremadu and Beatrice appeared before the court for trial.

The senator representing Enugu West and his wife are facing charges bordering on conspiracy to arrange/facilitate the travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting.

The Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court was told that the kidney donor is actually 21 years old and not a minor.

Prosecutors were said to have told the court that all the available evidence provided showed that the said donor is actually 21 years old and not 15 years old as widely reported.

The alleged victim, David Nwamini, also admitted in court that he is now 21 years old, as against 15, as claimed earlier.

Both Ekweremadu and his wife pleaded not guilty to the charge of organ harvesting, and the case was transferred to the Central Criminal Court and adjourned till August 4.

They were also ordered to be remanded in custody till the adjourned date.