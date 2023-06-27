By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Immediate past Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has rejoiced with Muslims across the globe on the occasion of this year’s 2023 Eid-al-Adha celebration.

Oyetola, in a goodwill message personally signed by him, congratulated adherents of the Islamic faith for witnessing another Eid festival.

He implored Muslims to seize the opportunities embedded in the glorious period to intensify prayers for the success of the new administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Oyetola extolled the rare virtues displayed by Nigerian Muslims and adherents of other faiths in the last general elections, which had culminated into the emergence and continuity of the progressive government led by President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima.

The erstwhile governor expressed his confidence in the mantra of “Renewed Hope” of the current administration to reposition the country to the path of greatness and socioeconomic rejuvenation.

He enjoined Muslims to continue to be their brother’s keeper, promote unity and cohesion in whatever they do and as well, continue to live in harmony with other fellow Nigerians in fulfilment of the commandment of Allah, and teachings and lessons of the Holy Prophet Muhammed (S.A.W).

Oyetola further urged his fellow Muslim faithful in Osun State to imbibe the virtues as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim, who was on the verge to slaughter his only son in fulfilment of his promise and in obedience of God’s commandment before help came from Allah.

“On behalf of myself and my entire family, I rejoice with our brothers and sisters in Islam across the world on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

“As we all know the acts that culminated to this festival which include piety, obedience, faithfulness, sacrifice and total submission to the Will of Allah, make it incumbent on us to imbibe the spirit of love, unity, mutual respect and peaceful cohabitation as these among other virtues remain the path to greatness and prosperity for us, here on earth and the hereafter.

“I want to implore us to also use the occasion of this festive period to offer prayers for the successful tenure of the new administration in Nigeria, led by our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

“While appreciating our avowed commitment and self-conviction to the mantra of “Renewed Hope”, the pillar to which the new administration was formed, I want to enjoin us to continue to contribute our quota as good citizens of our dear country in the quest to collectively build a nation that we shall all be proud of.

“As we thank Allah for sparing our lives to witness this year’s festival, it is my belief that the occasion will bring to us many successes in all our endeavours,” Oyetola said.