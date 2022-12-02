EFCC secured conviction of 3,440 fraudsters in 2022 - Bawa

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it secured 3,440 convictions on financial and cyber crimes across the country from January to November 2022.

Abdulrashid Bawa, EFCC chairman, disclosed this while delivering a goodwill message at the opening of a workshop on Financial Crimes Reporting.

Bawa also stated that the commission will work to enforce the Electoral Act as the 2023 general elections approach.

“In terms of prosecution of cases in court, I am glad to inform you that, between January and November 25 this year, EFCC recorded 3,440 convictions. The potentials for improvement are good as more ongoing cases are concluded in the remaining four weeks of the year,” he said.

Mr Bawa added, “Remarkable as this feat is, we are not resting on our laurels. We believe there is still a lot to be done which is the reason why we are actively seeking the support of all stakeholders, including the media.”

He explained that the anti-corruption agency would keep “working in close collaboration with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other stakeholders to preserve the integrity of the electoral process.”

“We will ensure that the Electoral Act is fully enforced and those who seek to influence voters through financial inducement are brought to justice,” stated the EFCC chair.

Mr Bawa also said the EFCC would work to enforce the Electoral Act as the 2023 general elections approach.

The chairman described journalists as critical allies who were at the workshop to improve their capacity to help in the country’s fight against cyber and financial crimes.