EFCC detains former reps speaker, Patricia Etteh over alleged fraud

Anti corruption agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested and detained a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Patricia Etteh over allegation of fraud involving a Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) contract.

Etteh was arrested on Tuesday by the anti-graft agency in Abuja for questioning.

Etteh was elected Speaker in 2007 but resigned only after a few months amid allegations of financial misappropriation.

She is the only woman in the country’s history to have been elected Speaker.

On Monday, the EFCC had also arrested the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF) Ahmed Idris over an N80 billion fraud

The said contract was awarded to a certain Phin Jin Project Limited in 2011 for N240 million. It remains unclear if the company is registered with Nigeria’s Corporate Affairs Commission. A search of its name on the CAC online directory did not throw up any option.

Investigators say weeks after the contractor was paid the mobilisation fee for the project, N130 million was transferred to Mrs Etteh who is neither a director nor a shareholder of the company on record.