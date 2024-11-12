Edo: Okpebholo to probe Obaseki’s govt

The newly sworn-in governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, is set to probe the administration of his predecessor, Godwin Obaseki.

Okpebholo announced he will set up a panel of inquiry to investigate the past administration’s refusal to inaugurate 14 elected lawmakers of the State House of Assembly in 2019.

The 14 lawmakers elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 7th Assembly were denied inauguration during Obaseki’s administration.

Okpebholo announced the planned probe in his inaugural speech shortly after taking the oath of office as the governor of the state on Tuesday at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.

He said, “On 17th June 2019, 14 elected members of the Edo State House of Assembly were denied inauguration into the 7th Assembly. It was a big blow to our democracy.

“My administration is setting up a panel of inquiry to investigate the remote causes of that incident, to avoid future occurrence.

“This is very imperative because the legislative arm of government is an essential component for the sustenance of democracy.”

The new governor promised to work together with members of the State House of Assembly for the common good of the people of Edo.

He assured that his administration was ready to work with the state’s legislators to strengthen institutions of governance and accelerate development.

The governor noted that in line with the doctrine of Separation of Powers, the judicial arm of government will be strengthened to administer justice – fairly and promptly.

He also promised to direct the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Daniel Okungbowa, to look into the case of three judges that the immediate past Obaseki refused to swear in.

“The delay and refusal by the previous administration to swear in three judges recommended by the National Judicial Council is indeed regrettable.

“The Chief Judge will look into this and take necessary actions without delay,” he stated.