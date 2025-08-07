Amnesty International has lambasted Nigerian authorities for the continued arbitrary detention and harassment of human rights activist and Publisher of Sahara Reporters Omoyele Sowore, calling for his immediate and unconditional release.

In a statement made available on Wednesday, the global rights group described the actions of the Nigeria Police as a gross abuse of power geared towards silencing dissent.

“The Nigerian authorities must immediately and unconditionally release Sowore and drop all bogus and politically motivated charges against him,” Amnesty said, warning that continued persecution undermines fundamental freedoms in the country.

“Since 2019, Sowore has endured repeated arrests, prolonged detentions, and what Amnesty described as “sham trials” rooted in his peaceful exercise of rights to freedom of expression and assembly.

“Sowore has been subjected to a series of human rights violations,” the group noted, recalling that it had declared him a Prisoner of Conscience in November 2019 following an arbitrary arrest linked to his activism.

The group further criticized the government’s alleged tactic of criminalising peaceful dissent and manipulating the justice system to silence critics.

“The authorities should listen to critics instead of seeking to gag them through outright abuse of power,” Amnesty stated.

The criticism adds to growing calls from both local and international rights groups urging Nigerian authorities to end what many see as the politicisation of law enforcement and the judiciary.

Sowore, a former presidential candidate and publisher of Sahara Reporters, has been a vocal critic of government policies and a strong advocate for civil liberties. His frequent run-ins with security agencies have drawn widespread attention and concern about the shrinking civic space in Africa’s largest democracy.

Amnesty International reiterated its demand for Nigeria to uphold its international obligations to protect the rights of all citizens, particularly those who speak truth to power.

“The case of Sowore shows just how far the authorities in Nigeria can go to silence peaceful dissent,” the organisation cautioned.