Edo Catholic priests abducted by bandits freed

Two Catholic priests, kidnapped in Edo State, Rev. Fr. Peter Udo and Rev. Fr. Philemon Oboh, who were abducted by bandits on Saturday have regained freedom.

Police spokesperson in the state, Chidi Nwanbuzor, confirmed the release of the clergymen.

He said the priests were rescued by police officers in the early hours of Tuesday following intensive bush-combing.

Meanwhile, the two Catholic priests, immediately after their release on Tuesday morning, paid a thank you visit to the Edo State acting governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu.

Shaibu commended the state’s Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, on his men’s gallantry in rescuing the priests.

He restated the state government’s commitment to strengthening its security architecture and reviewing strategies to guarantee the safety and security of residents.