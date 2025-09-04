Ecobank launches anniversary edition of Super Rewards campaign, ₦61.2m up for grabs

Ecobank Nigeria has unveiled a special edition of its Super Rewards campaign to mark the Ecobank Group’s 40th anniversary, offering customers cash prizes and lifestyle benefits worth ₦61.2 million.

The campaign, which runs from September 2025 to January 2026, will reward 914 customers across individual, business, and student categories through monthly draws and a grand finale draw in January.

Victor Yalokwu, Head of Products & Analytics, Consumer & Commercial Banking at Ecobank Nigeria, said the initiative celebrates four decades of service across Africa while rewarding loyalty.

“This year’s campaign is a special celebration of Ecobank Group’s 40 years of operations across Africa and a way to show appreciation to our customers,” Yalokwu said. “The campaign is open to new and existing customers nationwide, including those who reactivate dormant accounts and meet the set deposit and transaction requirements.”

Reward Breakdown

Individual accounts: 420 winners from monthly draws will share ₦16.8m, while 8 grand prize winners will get ₦8m in January.

Business accounts: 420 businesses will share ₦16.8m, while 4 winners will share ₦16m in the grand draw to support their businesses.

Student accounts: 50 students will win ₦40,000 each in monthly draws, while 4 students will receive ₦400,000 education grants.

How to Qualify

Individuals: Open an account with at least ₦10,000 and maintain it for 30 days for monthly draws; deposit ₦40,000 for 3 months for the grand prize.

Businesses: Open with ₦40,000 and maintain; deposit growth of ₦400,000 for the grand prize.

All participants must make minimum 4 transactions monthly via Ecobank’s digital platforms, while grand prize qualification requires 12 transactions.

Customers can open accounts through the Ecobank Mobile app or reactivate dormant accounts via www.ecobank.com/ng/personal-banking.