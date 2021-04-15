Adebayo Obajemu

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated has announced the appointment of Akin Dada as the new Executive Director of Corporate and Investment Banking.

Dada has over 30 years of banking experience in client coverage, strategic transaction initiation and advisory dialogues across various client segments, including public sector, telecoms, FMCG and oil and gas.

He has an MBA from the University of Warwick, UK, and a degree in political science from the University of Ibadan.

He succeeds Amin Manekia, who retired from the group in 2020.

Prior to joining Ecobank, he was the Managing Director for Citigroup Cameroon, where he worked for 26 years in Corporate & Investment Banking as Senior Transactor, Senior Relationship Banker and Business Development Manager.

While at Citi, he handled a wide array of transactions in loan syndications, project finance, corporate finance and advisory, according to the bank.

He also worked briefly with Access Bank Nigeria Plc as Group Head, Oil & Gas.