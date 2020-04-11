…Charges them to pray for end of COVID 19 pandemic

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

As Christians all over the world celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, the Special Adviser to Osun state governor on Works and Transport, Engr. Hussein Olatoke Olaniyan has sent his warm greetings to the Christians in the state on the occasion of this year Easter celebration.

This was contained in a congratulatory message issued and personally signed by him copies of which made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Saturday.

According to him, the Christians in the state should use the opportunity of this auspicious occasion to pray for God’s divine hand to touch our and heal our land from the current deadly pandemic bedevilling the world.

Olaniyan further charged all Christian faithful to reflect the spirit of humility and love which Jesus Christ represented in their daily activities.

He implored people in the state to always abide by government directives and take precautionary measures to insulate themselves against the killer disease.

While commending Christians on a low key Easther celebration this year, Olaniyan equally charged them to accept this moment as part of their sacrifice for a safe Nigeria.