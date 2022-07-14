Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 election in Ebonyi State, has commiserated with the people of Afikpo over a tragic fire incident at their Eke market.

Recall that fire on Tuesday night, razed down a section of the popular Eke Market in Afikpo town, destroying shops and goods worth millions of naira, although no life was lost.

Traders in the market made frantic efforts to save their goods, without success.

Reacting to the incident in a statement on Thursday, Dr. Odii, while expressing sympathy for those who lost their sources of livelihoods, prayed that God’s protection will be upon Afikpo as a people to shield you from such experience in future.

“It is with a deep and unfeigned sense of sympathy that I commiserate with the entire people of Afikpo over the shocking fire incident that gutted the Eke market recently,” Dr. Odii said.

“My empathy goes out to the Traditional Rulers, Social and Political Leaders and especially the Traders over the colossal and disastrous loss which bear inestimable and irreplaceable significance to the good people of Afikpo who are known for their hardwork, excellence and resilience in their endeavours.

“These rare qualities of theirs, I believe, account for the tremendous developmental trajectory in Afikpo as a whole.

“I therefore join all well-meaning people of Ebonyi state and Nigeria at large to pray that God who is the ultimate giver of wealth and prosperity to comfort you and replenish what has been lost by your sons and daughters who ply their trade within the market.

“I also pray that God’s protection will be upon Afikpo as a people to shield you from such tragic experience in future.”

Odii promised to visit the scene of the incident to further interface with the victims.

“I shall soon make out time to visit the scene of the incident and to further commiserate with the victims.”