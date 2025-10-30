Connect with us

Don't succumb to opposition's intimidation, harassment, APC chieftain tells new INEC chairman
Abia to start payment of retirees gratuities, launches contributory pensions scheme for workers

Abia commences work on ultra-modern fire emergency headquarters in Umuahia

2026 Osun gov poll: APC leaders, youths stage unity rally for Oyebamiji

Gov. Adeleke justifies upgrading of infrastructures in Ile-Ife, Ilesa, Ede, others

NGX Group fuels women’s investment drive, engages 9,000 at FinTribe Finance Fair 2025

Transcorp Group reports N413.4bn Q3 2025 revenue, profit surges 20.5% amid expanding power and hospitality footprint

Alex Otti flags-off reconstruction of abandoned 25km Umuahia/Ikot Ekpene federal road

Abia completes renovation of nine schools, sends 100 teachers for specialist training on 'Smart Schools' management

Rising insecurity: Tinubu wields the big stick, sacks service chiefs

Don’t succumb to opposition’s intimidation, harassment, APC chieftain tells new INEC chairman

1 day ago

APC chieftain warns coalition leaders to stop heating up polity ahead of 2027 elections

Hon. Oyintiloye

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has advised the newly appointed Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, not to succumb to intimidation and harassment while discharging his duties.

Oyintiloye, a member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), made this statement while speaking with newsmen in Osogbo.

He urged the INEC boss to demonstrate a high level of courage and integrity in the face of intimidation from politicians, especially opposition parties, ahead of the off-cycle and general elections.

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker, also advised Amupitan not to disappoint Nigerians and to resist all forms of undue pressure from  politicians, especially       opposition who may seek to blackmail the Commission to discredit valid electoral processes.

According to him, the commission, under Amupitan’s leadership, must act in line with the established rules and regulations, as well as, acceptable standard of practice to avoid committing errors in the face of pressure from politicians.

“All eyes are on the new INEC boss, and I want to advise him to stay focused and resist all forms of pressure that could undermine the integrity of the Commission.

“Amupitan must ignore all forms of negative criticism and ensure he abides by the laid-down rules and regulations for the conduct of free and fair elections in the country.

“Those who lost elections will continue to undermine the efforts of the commission towards conducting a credible elections in the country for their own personal gain, but the INEC boss must fear no one. He must apply the rules without favour”, he added.

Oyintiloye also commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing Amupitan for the noble job, saying his choice could not have been a mistake.

The APC chieftain said that Amupitan’s appointment by the President shows that he is a man of integrity and honour with capacity to sanitise the country’s electoral processes.

He, however, noted that the November Anambra governorship election and the 2026 gubernatorial elections in Ekiti and Osun would be a litmus test for Amupitan.

While congratulating him on his appointment, Oyintiloye further said all eyes are on the new INEC boss to protect the integrity of the electoral commission.

