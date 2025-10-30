Connect with us

Abia commences work on ultra-modern fire emergency headquarters in Umuahia
Headline

Abia commences work on ultra-modern fire emergency headquarters in Umuahia

Published

1 day ago

on

The Abia State Government has commenced the construction of a state-of-the-art Fire and Emergency Services   Headquarters in Umuahia to modernise emergency response infrastructure across the state.

This will replace the old fire service station which had become completely dilapidated and unsafe for use.

When completed, the new complex would accommodate ten firefighting trucks, an administrative block, a medical emergency mini-clinic, and a modern dispatch call centre equipped with integrated communication systems.

The new facility would serve as a nerve centre for rapid response to emergencies across the state, incorporating advanced technologies, such as drone surveillance, GPS tracking, and automated hospital alerts for medical emergencies.

It is expected that this project  would be delivered before March next year.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Homeland Security, Fire and Emergency Services, Mr. Chukwunenye Alajemba, who disclosed this while speaking to journalists on site, explained that the governor had ordered the demolitionn of the old fire station that was built before Abia State was created and fitted with obsolete equipment and facilities.

According to Alajemba, with the way the project designed, the  new system will geolocate the nearest hospital best equipped to handle each case and automatically alert the hospital before the ambulance arrives. That’s the kind of technology we’re bringing in here.

“The old fire station was actually falling apart. It was never taken care of. There was no maintenance before the Governor took office in 2023.

“We are building a complete emergency headquarters centre now. The governor reasoned that because of the infrastructure he’s putting in place in Abia State, the state deserves to have a state-of-the-art fire station capable of housing about 10 trucks.

“The way the governor has designed this is an end-to-end system, where if you give us a call, we’re able to track where the incident is happening. We’re able to have a live view using drone technology, sometimes even satellite systems”, he explained.

Alajemba, who noted that the project was fully funded by the state government, hinted that Governor Otti had already ordered for new fire trucks to boost the state’s capacity.

He said that the governor has  ordered for some trucks to be delivered before December this year, pointing out that more will come as they become available.

He commended Governor Otti’s commitment to building modern institutions, adding that Abia would soon have one of the most responsive and technologically advanced emergency systems in Nigeria.

“We are building a service that will match what you see elsewhere around the world”, Alajemba said.

He urged residents to complement the state government’s efforts by installing certified fire extinguishers in their premises.

“A fire incident can destroy a place within two or three minutes. That is why it’s important for us to have fire extinguishers to stop the fire before calling the emergency services”.

The project contractor, Architect Munachiso Okorocha, described the building as a structure consisting of a ground floor and a first floor, designed to bear the heavy load of fire truck, adding that the structure was designed to meet international standards.

“This structure is  expected to accommodate 10 fire trucks, and at any point in time, we will have at least seven or eight trucks ready to attend to fire hazards and other emergencies.

Okorocha said that the construction was designed to last 28 weeks, with the delivery scheduled in the first quarter of 2026.

