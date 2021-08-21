By Sunday Oguntuyi,Osogbo

Osun Commissioner For Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji has condoled with the Akire of Ikire kingdom, Oba Olatunde Falabi and the entire sons and daughters of the ancient town on the demise of the Queen of Akire, Olori Anthonia Aduke Falabi.

The Commissioner stated this in a letter of condolence to the Akire of Ikire land made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Saturday through the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on Finance, Dr Wale Tijani.

He noted that the late Olori was a woman with a golden heart who positively impacted the lives of many, both young and old, stressing that her presence and warm demeanor will be greatly missed at the palace.

The condolence letter reads in part, “I got the news of our Olori with great shock and pain. She was a loving and peaceful woman in all ramification and she will be greatly missed. We mourn mama so much, she was a good woman, the palace will miss her, the entire town will miss her.

“On behalf of my wife and my entire family, I pray for our King, Oba Olatunde Falabi, the Akire of Ikire land and all of us who are sons and daughters of Ikire land that God will give us the fortitude to bear this loss.”

The Commissioner also in another statement, condoled with the family of Chief James Olatunbosun Lawal, the Parakoyi of Ikire land, on the passing of the buisness tycoon which happened yesterday.

“Ikire land has obviously lost a great son with a good heart. He loves to put smiles on the faces of people wherever and whenever such opportunity arises,” he said.

“His philanthropic gestures travels far and wide, he was a man of exemplary character, someone we will forever be proud of. I pray that our Monarch and the entire Ikire land will have the strength to bear the loss”. Oyebamiji stated.