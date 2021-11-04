The number of people that have died at 21-storey building which collapsed at Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos has risen to 39, with 9 victims so far rescued as of Thursday morning.

The National Emergency Management Agency NEMA, announced this in a statement on Thursday.

NEMA Acting Coordinator, Lagos State Territorial District, Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, said the survivors include: 1 female and 8 males, while noting that the bodies of three females and 33 males have been recovered so far.

According to Farinloye: “36 dead and 9 alive. Out of the the survivors, 1 female and 8 males. Out of the dead, 3 females and 33 males dead.”

Search operation which enters day 4 on Thursday, is still continuing amid protests by friends and relatives of the victims who have expressed dissatisfaction over emergency responders over what they termed slow pace of work at the site on recovery.

Meanwhile, a top Abuja politician with base in Lagos, has been fingered as being culpable in the collapse.

Report say Mr. Femi Osibona, the CEO of Fourscore Heights Limited, owners of the building – who is still missing and is suspected to have died in the rubble – was warned in 2020 of the doubtful integrity of the building.

However, the Lagos State Planning Authority was prevented from sealing the building when the Abuja politician who had influence over Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, intervened and construction continued.