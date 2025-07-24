Dangote Sugar records N430.21bn revenue in H1 2025, returns to profit

Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc (DSR) has reported a revenue of N430.21 billion for the first half of 2025, representing a 45.53% increase compared to N295.62 billion recorded in the same period of 2024.

According to its unaudited financial statements published on the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) portal, revenue for the second quarter alone rose by 25%, climbing to N216.28 billion from N172.90 billion in Q2 2024.

The sugar refining giant also returned to profitability in Q2 2025, posting a pre-tax profit of N523.8 million against a N104.5 billion loss in the corresponding period last year.

Dangote Sugar Refinery, Nigeria’s largest sugar processor, refines, distributes, and markets granulated sugar to major players in the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care sectors, as well as wholesalers. The company operates a 1.44 million metric tonnes (MT) annual refining facility in Apapa, Lagos, and a 50,000 MT per annum plant in Numan, Adamawa State, giving it a total refining capacity of 1.49 million MT.

DSR continues to invest heavily in its backward integration programme aimed at cutting dependence on imported raw sugar. With 47,364 hectares of sugarcane plantations, the company targets an annual output of 1.5 million MT of refined sugar in the medium term.