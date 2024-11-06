Connect with us

Dangote Sugar names Arnold Ekpe as Independent Non-Executive Director
Published

25 mins ago

Dangote Sugar names Arnold Ekpe as Independent Non-Executive Director

The Board of Directors of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Arnold Ekpe as an Independent Non-Executive Director on the Board of the Company.

His appointment was approved by the Board at its Meeting held on 28th October, 2024.

Mr. Ekpe is a seasoned Administrator with over 30 years’ experience in African and International banking. He graduated with a First-Class Honours degree in Mechanical Engineering (1976) and an MBA (1979) from Manchester University and Manchester Business School respectively

He is well known for the key role he played in building and transforming Africa’s banking industry. He is a former two-time CEO of the Ecobank Group and was responsible for growing the Bank from 5 to 36 countries with a geometric increase in its Balance Sheet and he played pivotal roles in 15 mergers and acquisitions across Africa and the United Kingdom.

Mr. Ekpe is actively engaged in supporting aspiring African entrepreneurs and serves on various Advisory Councils and Boards including Chairman, Baobab Microfinance Group (France, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, DRC, Madagascar, Mali, Nigeria, Senegal, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, China) and Chairman, Business Council for Africa, UK amongst others. He is a keen investor in ventures with a Pan African focus that leverage mobile digital technology and is an avid supporter for future sustainable economic growth in Africa.

Mr. Ekpe’s appointment as Independent Non-Executive Director takes effect on 28th October 2024 and is subject to the ratification of the Members of the Company at its next Annual General Meeting. The Board has no doubt that Mr. Ekpe will provide additional objective and unbiased judgment to protect the interest of Shareholders.

Obinna Ezugwu.

