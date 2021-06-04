Adebayo Obajemu

The Dangote Sugar Refinery has launched a new sugar brand, tagged ’New Look, Same Great Quality’.

The unveiling of the new sugar brand took place on at the Kaduna 42nd International Trade Fair on Thursday.

The vitamin A fortified sugar excited participants who thronged the ‘Dangote Special Day’ to make enquiries.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Representative of the Dangote Sugar Refinery, Bello Sadik, described the DSR as the market leader.

He said the repackaged product was part of the effort to consumers a superior quality.

The acting President, Kaduna Chamber of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture, Alhaji Suleiman Aliyu, said Dangote Group had broken record in all its investments and undertakings.

He congratulated the President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, for the repackaged sugar product and several other innovations