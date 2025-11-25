Dangote partners Honeywell to boost refinery capacity to 1.4m barrels per day by 2028

The Dangote Group has announced a major partnership with Honeywell International Inc. to support the next phase of expansion of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, a move that will see the facility ramp up its processing capacity to 1.4 million barrels per day by 2028.

The agreement, the company said, marks a significant milestone in its long-term plan to build the world’s largest integrated refining complex and further strengthen Nigeria’s position in the global energy market.

Under the deal, Honeywell will provide advanced catalysts, specialised equipment, and cutting-edge process technologies that will allow the refinery to handle a wider variety of crude grades while improving product quality and overall operational efficiency.

Honeywell, one of the world’s leading industrial and technology companies, has been a core technical partner to Dangote since 2017, primarily through its UOP division, which has supplied proprietary refining systems, catalyst regeneration technology, high-performance column trays, and heat exchanger solutions used in the refinery’s operations.

As part of the broader collaboration, Dangote Group will also scale up its petrochemical capacity, targeting the production of 2.4 million metric tonnes of polypropylene annually using Honeywell’s Oleflex technology. Polypropylene is critical to the manufacturing, packaging, and automotive sectors, and Dangote says the expansion aligns with efforts to deepen Nigeria’s participation in global petrochemical value chains.

Beyond refining and petrochemicals, the conglomerate is also pushing aggressively into fertiliser production. The Group confirmed plans to expand its urea capacity from the current 3 million metric tonnes to 9 million metric tonnes per year. The existing plant operates two trains of 1.5 million metric tonnes each, and four additional trains will be constructed under the expansion programme.

Dangote Group said these investments reinforce its commitment to developing world-class industrial capacity, enhancing Nigeria’s energy security, and supporting sustainable economic growth through innovation and partnerships with leading global technology providers.