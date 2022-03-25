Cross River govt decries meager N34m federal allocation for March

Cross River State government has decried its poor federal allocation for the month of March.

The government got N34.9m, which is only about 15 per cent of its statutory allocation from the Federation Account in March.

Figures released show that out of the state’s gross allocation of N2.22bn, only N34.9m was received by the state as N2.18bn was deducted to service debts incurred by previous administration.

In a statement titled, “Cross River gets N34 Million from FAAC for March” the government said that this is coming after the state received a meager N170m in February.

I“For a second successive month, Cross River State’s allocation from Federal Allocation is in the negative,” the statement said.

“Figures just released shows that the state’s net statutory allocation for the month of March is N34,960,344.53.

“While the state earned a gross statutory allocation of N2,222,635,051.79, a whopping N2,187,674,707.27, was deducted at source to service debts incurred by previous administrations.

“This leaves the state with a paltry thirty four million naira as allocation from federal allocation for the month of March.

“This is coming on the heels of a similar abysmal figure of one hundred and seventy one million naira allocation for the month of February, 2022. Financial analysts believe that it is nothing short of a miracle that the state has not ground to a halt.”

