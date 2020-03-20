Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that his government will protect them from the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic as according to him, it’s the priority of the government at the moment.

Buhari who gave the assurance in a tweet via his handle, @MBuhari amid agitations for him to address the nation, said the Ministry of Health and Centre for Disease Control are working round-the-clock to ensure the protection.

“Protecting Nigerians from the Coronavirus is a key priority for us as a Government. We have the Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) working round-the-clock with several other agencies, as well as State Governments, to ensure this,” the President said.

“I have absolute confidence in the relevant Ministers in the cabinet, the Presidential Task Force on Coronavirus which I recently established, and the officials of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), who are all providing constant updates and professional counsel.”