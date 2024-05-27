Children’s Day: Oyewumi vows to improve welfare of children through legislation

The Deputy Minority Leader of the Senate and senator representing Osun West Senatorial District, Lere Oyewumi, has strongly advocate for children’s rights and development, just as he has reaffirmed his commitment to the advancement of the interest of the young generation in Nigeria through legislation.

Senator Oyewumi who emphasized the crucial role of children in shaping the future of the nation posited that children are the bedrock of our society, and their well-being and development are paramount to our collective progress.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by children in Nigeria, including poverty, lack of access to quality education and healthcare, and vulnerability to exploitation and abuse, emphasising the need for concerted efforts to address these challenges and create an enabling environment for children to thrive.

News continues after this Advertisement

“As a father, I, pledged to remain committed to my long-standing interest in contributing towards the development and success of the young generation,” he added.

“Let us invest in our children today so they can become responsible and productive citizens who will lead our nation to greater heights.”

News continues after this Advertisement