The e-naira portal, www e-naira.com, activated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Monday ahead of the official launch of the digital currency on October 1, has already recorded over one million hits hours after activation.

The CBN had earlier on Monday activated the e-naira portal ahead of the official launch, though the platform is not yet functional as no transactions have been allowed on it for now.

The CBN’s Director of Corporate Communications, Mr Osita Nwanisobi, had confirmed the development to correspondents.

He also confirmed that although the platform has gone live, no transactions are permitted on it until the official launch on October 1, 2021.

A cursory look at the website by our correspondent shows that only information on the workability of the e-naira platform is on the website.

However, visitors are told to download the app on the app stores on Android and iOS.