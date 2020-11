The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Tuesday, retained the Monetary Policy Rate at 11.5 percent.

The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, disclosed this after the committee’s two-day meeting in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The committee also retained the Cash Reserve Ratio and Liquidity Ratio at 27.5 percent and 30 percent respectively.

At the last MPC meeting in September, the committee reduced the MPR from 12.5 per cent to 11.5 per cent.