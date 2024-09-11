CBN grants Woodhall Capital finance house licence to offer services

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has granted Woodhall Capital, an investment and financial services firm, a finance house licence.

Woodhall Capital which announced this in a statement, said with the license, it will begin to offer a range of financial services in Nigeria, including investment banking and asset management.

The founder of Woodhall Capital, Mojisola Hunponu-Wusu, said the licence represented an opportunity for Woodhall Capital and reflected its commitment to Nigeria’s dynamic market.

News continues after this Advertisement

“We appreciate the CBN for its thorough process in granting this licence. It underscores our dedication to providing exceptional financial services and contributing to Nigeria’s economic growth,” she said.

She added that Woodhall Capital’s re-entry into Nigeria came with an increased volume of financial products, showcasing the country’s potential as a key market in Africa.

Hunponu-Wusu commented that the firm planned to leverage its global expertise and local insights to support Nigerian businesses and enhance investment opportunities.

News continues after this Advertisement

News continues after this Advertisement