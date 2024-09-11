Connect with us

Business

CBN grants Woodhall Capital finance house licence to offer services
Advertisement

Business

Nigeria's first dollar bond attracted $900m subscription – Edun

Business

NNPC signs deal with Chevron, targets 165,000bpd oil production

Business

FAAC allocations up by 149% to N13.7trn in 7 months

Business

We're not raising VAT beyond 7.5% - FG

Business

Nigeria, China sign $3.3bn deal for Brass Industrial Park

Business

FG’s approval of GMO fails to douse concerns over safety, risk factors

Business

Rising Diaspora remittances fail to lift naira, as currency's woes defy solutions

Business

Recapitalisation: UBA set to strike gold ahead of deadline

Business

NDIC, CBN, BOI, BDAN, others to discuss ambitious $1 trn economy at FICAN conference

Business

CBN grants Woodhall Capital finance house licence to offer services

Published

5 hours ago

on

CBN grants Woodhall Capital finance house licence

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has granted Woodhall Capital, an investment and financial services firm, a finance house licence.

Woodhall Capital which announced this in a statement, said with the license, it will begin to offer a range of financial services in Nigeria, including investment banking and asset management.

The founder of Woodhall Capital, Mojisola Hunponu-Wusu, said the licence represented an opportunity for Woodhall Capital and reflected its commitment to Nigeria’s dynamic market.

News continues after this Advertisement

“We appreciate the CBN for its thorough process in granting this licence. It underscores our dedication to providing exceptional financial services and contributing to Nigeria’s economic growth,” she said.

She added that Woodhall Capital’s re-entry into Nigeria came with an increased volume of financial products, showcasing the country’s potential as a key market in Africa.

Hunponu-Wusu commented that the firm planned to leverage its global expertise and local insights to support Nigerian businesses and enhance investment opportunities.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *