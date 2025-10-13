‘Builder of Men’: Tinubu Pays Tribute to Late Evangelist Uma Ukpai

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the death of the renowned Nigerian evangelist, Dr Uma Ukpai, describing him as a “firebrand preacher” and “one of God’s generals” whose ministry touched countless lives across Africa.

In a condolence message issued on Monday from the Presidential Villa, Abuja, President Tinubu said Dr Ukpai devoted his entire life to spreading the gospel, fostering unity, and promoting peace and good neighbourliness among Nigerians.

“Reverend Ukpai was not just another preacher; he was an anointed crusader of the faith, filled with fire and ice for the gospel and restoring humanity to discipline, love, and good neighbourliness,” the President said.

Tinubu recalled the evangelist’s impact during the Christian revival that swept through Nigeria in the 1980s, citing his Greater Ibadan for Christ Crusade in 1982 and Greater Lagos for Christ Crusade in 1985 as landmark moments that ignited a new spiritual awakening across the country.

He praised the late cleric’s commitment to interfaith harmony, describing him as “a builder of bridges linking different faiths, people, tongues, and tribes,” and commended his humanitarian work through charities, schools, and hospitals established for the less privileged.

“Dr Ukpai’s mission was clearly to unite the Christian fold and different faiths and spread peace and harmony. He was a builder of men and a tireless worker in the Lord’s vineyard,” the statement read.

The President noted that Dr Ukpai, founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association and a pioneer member of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), lived a life of purpose, service, and unwavering faith.

“Dr Ukpai has fulfilled his divine mission and has gone to be with the Lord. He fought the good fight, finished the race, and kept the faith,” Tinubu said.

While commiserating with his widow, Pastor Philomena Uma Ukpai, the entire Ukpai family, and members of his ministry, the President prayed for God to grant them the strength to bear the loss and take comfort in his enduring legacy.

Dr Uma Ukpai, who passed away at the age of 80, hailed from Asaga, Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State. He was widely regarded as one of the foremost evangelists of his generation, known for his powerful crusades, charitable works, and commitment to nation-building through faith.