Buhari writes Senate to confirm 19 INEC RECs

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari has asked the senate to confirm 19 nominees as resident electoral commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Buhari’s request was contained in a letter read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Tuesday.

His request was premised on section 154 (1) of the country’s constitution.

In the letter, the president said he was renewing the appointment of five RECs, while the remaining 14 were new appointments.

The RECs whose appointments were renewed are Ibrahim Abdullahi (Adamawa) Obo O. Effanga (Cross River), Umar Ibrahim (Taraba), Agboke Mutiu Olaleke (Ogun), and Samuel E. Egwu (Kogi).

The new appointments are Onyeka Pauline Ugochi (Imo), Muhammad Lawal Bashir (Sokoto), Ayobami Salami (Oyo), Zango Abdussamadu Abdu (Katsina), Queen Elizabeth Agwu (Ebonyi); and Agundu Oliver Tersoo (Benue).

Yomere Gabriel Oritsemlebi (Delta), Yahaya Makarfi Ibrahim (Kaduna), Nura Ali (Kano), Agu Sylvia Uchenna (Enugu), Ahmed Yushau Garki (FCT), Hudu Yunusa (Bauchi), Uzochukwu Ikemefuna Chijioke (Anambra); and Mohammed B. Nura (Yobe) were also on the list.