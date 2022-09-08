Buhari to visit Imo State on September 13

Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria’s president, is scheduled inaugurate some projects in Imo State on September 13, 2022.

In a statement on Wednesday, Oguike Nwachukwu, media aide of the governor, said during his visit, the president would inaugurate two road projects and the reconstructed house of assembly complex.

“The two road projects slated for Mr. President’s commissioning includes the 36 kilometre dualized Owerri/Orlu road and the first phase of the dualised 53 kilometre Owerri/Okigwe road,” Nwachukwu said.

“The assembly complex has been re-equipped and refurbished with state of the art equipment/gadgets and furniture that have brought it to a world class standard and in fact, the best in Nigeria today.”