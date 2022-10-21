Buhari honours Jonathan, 43 others with service awards

Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria’s president, will on Friday honour Goodluck Jonathan, his predecessor, and 43 other prominent Nigerians with service awards.

The President will give the awards at the event which is currently taking place at the Conference room of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

It is to be attended by 16 state governors, including Nyesom Wike of Rivers State; Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and service chiefs.

They would be honoured with various awards for their services.