Buhari has reduced terrorism to almost nothing - Festus Keyamo

Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo, has said that President Muhammadu’s administration has reduced Boko Haram to “almost nothing”.

Keyamo noted that the president has achieved success in the area of tackling insecurity, even though the opposition claims that he has failed to deliver on his promises.

The minister who spoke in an interview he granted Trust Television on Monday, Keyamo, said the Buhari administration achieved some success in curbing the activities of Boko Haram by collaborating with neighbouring countries.

The minister, who is the spokesman of the Bola Tinubu Campaign Council, said when Buhari assumed power in 2015, Boko Haram had more than 14 LGAs under its control.

“The cliche that the government has failed has become a song that the opposition has virtually rammed down the throats of everybody without looking at the details of what we have done,” the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain said.

“We inherited the Boko Haram problem. At that time, they had taken over more than 14 local governments in the north-east and hoisted their flags.

“We inherited the farmers-herders crisis that had been going on even before Obasanjo’s time. Boko Haram has not been totally wiped out but it has reduced significantly because we constructively engaged our neighbours.

“We reduced them to almost nothing.”