The Federal Government has announced a second confirmed case of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, while confirming the new case, said that the victim had contact with the Italian that brought coronavirus to Nigeria.

The victim was said to be one of those under isolation.The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control confirmed this in a tweet on Monday.

NCDC tweeted, “This second case is a contact of the index case, in Ogun State.

“The new case has been in isolation and was tested as part of our strategy to test all contacts of the index case.”