BY EMEKA EJERE

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has tested positive for COVID-19, a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, has revealed on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the governor’s result turned positive after a close aide also returned positive in the last few weeks.

The statement further clarified that the governor did not show any symptoms of the disease but has already commenced treatment as prescribed by medical personnel.

Mr. Akase called on those who came in contact with the governor for a COVID-19 test and ascertain their status.

Governor Ortom urged Benue people to continue to observe the protocol for the prevention of the virus such as wearing face masks, use of sanitizers, regular hand washing and physical distancing.

He also encouraged residents of the state not to be afraid of going for the COVID-19 test as only doing so would help in containing the spread of the disease.