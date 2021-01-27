Olusesan Laoye

Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, has regretted that some individuals are bringing politics into his actions at Igagan area of Ibarapa, Oyo State where he went against ‘Fulani criminals tormenting the people.’

Igboho who spoke to sympathisers who went to commiserate with him over the torching of his house in Ibadan, argued that his action was strictly to drive away criminal elements among the Fulani who were involved in kidnappings for heavy ransom.

He emphasised that the move was made out of the concern for the people who were being cheated by those who believed that nothing can happen to them.

He said some people have started alleging that he was paid by politicians to storm Igangan Forest Park to drive away the Fulani who have been terrorising the people of the South West area.

According to him, “what should be clear to people is that I can’t be paid to defend my people and no politician has the money to pay him for doing what I think is just and right, for the entire people of Yorubaland”

He said he would want people to know too that “Yoruba are not cowards and people should not take our simplicity and generosity to mean that we are stupid and cowards.

“We are hospitable, kind and accommodating, but we are not stupid and we act when it is necessary to, and when we believed it is ripe for us to do things because we always think deeply before we act. We are open, but not irrational people”

Igboho also debunked insinuations that most of of the things on social media are from him.

“Most of the things you see on social media about me are not from me. I don’t post anything on social Media”

He insisted that he would make sure that those who set his house on fire run mad.

He argued that those who were sent to burn his house are not brave enough, otherwise, they would have come to the house where he is residing, adding “they either go with broken legs or dead”

He promised that nothing would discourage him from defending his people.

In another development he called Babafemi Ojudu a blatant liar who, according to him, is being sponsored to go against the collective interests of Yorubaland

“All what he wrote about me were lies,” he said. “There was never a time he worked for Tinubu or the APC.

“Let Ojudu bring evidence or go into an oath with cutlass, gun or his children that I did all the things he wrote about me”

Meanwhile police say they are investigating the arsonists that went to Igboho’s house.

According, to Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO) CSP Gbenga Fadeyi, “investigations are going to on the matter and we are sure of getting to the root of the whole incident.”