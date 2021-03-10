BY EMEKA EJERE

At least 937 people have been killed throughout Kaduna State by bandits with 1,962 others kidnapped in 2020, Kaduna State Government has disclosed.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who made the disclosure on Wednesday while presenting the 2020 Security report before traditional rulers, members of the civil society organisations and the media at the Government House in Kaduna, said that despite the challenges, the government in collaboration with security agencies is working hard to bring the problem to an end.

Out of the number of casualties, Aruwan disclosed that the Igabi Local Government Area of the state has the highest figures of 152 deaths followed by the Zango Kataf local government with 114 deaths.

In Kaduna, the activities of bandits have no doubt crippled socioeconomic activities in more than seven local government areas of the state – Igabi, Giwa, Chikun, Zango Kataf, Zaria, Kajuru, Kaura and Jemaa.

Apart from affecting means of livelihood, the security problem has also claimed several lives, many sustained permanent injuries while hundreds of others are Internally displaced.