Bandits invade church, homes in Kaduna, abduct 45, demand N200m

Bandits have reportedly abducted 45 people after invading a church and homes in some communities in Kajuru LGA of Kaduna State, Northwest Nigeria.

President of the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU), Awemi Maisamari, announced the development in a statement on Monday.

Maisamari said the abductors are demanding N200 million as ransom for the victims.

He said the abductions took place on September 12 and 13, adding that the kidnappers contacted some persons through phone on Sunday.

“On the first day (12th September), six people were abducted in a night raid by the daredevil terrorists at Ungwan Fada part of the town,” the statement reads.

“With no measures put in place to forestall recurrence, the following day (13th September), the terrorists stormed the Cherubim and Seraphim Church during a night vigil programme at the Bayan Kasuwa quarters of Kasuwan Magani town at around midnight.

“They succeeded in carting away more than 60 people from the church and neighbouring houses.

“As of now, 45 persons have so far been confirmed. But yesterday, 18th September, 2022, they made contact with some persons in the town via phone calls and claimed that only 40 persons are held by them.

“They demanded a ransom of N200 million, but negotiation is still ongoing. We don’t know the identities or the fate of five missing persons yet.”

When contacted, Mohammed Jalige, Kaduna police spokesperson, said he is yet to confirm the incident.