Badara Alieu Joof, Gambia’s vice president dies in India

Vice president of Gambia, Badara Alieu Joof, has died in India following an illness.

Joof, 65, was appointed vice president of the West African country in 2022. He had previously served as education minister.

The vice president had left Gambia about three weeks ago to seek medical treatment.

Gambia’s president, Adama Barrow, disclosed the death of the country’s number two man in a tweet on Wednesday.

Barrow said on Twitter that Joof had died “after a short illness” without providing further detail.

“Fellow #Gambians, it is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing away of my #VicePresident, His Excellency, Badara Alieu Joof. The sad event took place in India after a short illness. May Allah grant him Jannahtul Firdawsi,” President Barrow tweeted.