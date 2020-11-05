OBINNA EZUGWU

Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade on Thursday, presented N277.7 billion for 2021 to the state house of assembly.

Tagged budget of blush and bliss, the 2021 budget is a drastic reduction from the mostly unrealistic N1.1 trillion budget for 2020 tagged budget of Olimpotic Meristemasis, which was eventually slashed to N147.1 billion.

“Today I presented the CRS2021 budget of Blush and Bliss to the H.O.A which stood at the sum of two hundred and seventy seven billion, seven hundred and eight million, seven hundred and thirty eight thousand, five hundred and fifty naira, fifty kobo(#277,708,738, to550.50),” the governor tweeted on Thursday.