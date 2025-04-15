Avon Medical launches ultramodern facility, reaffirms commitment to accessible healthcare for all

In a bold step towards transforming healthcare delivery in Nigeria, Avon Medical, Monday officially launched its ultramodern medical facility in Lagos with a strong message that quality healthcare should not be a privilege, but a right accessible to all.

The event was marked by a keynote address from Dr. Awele Elumelu, OFR, Chairperson of Avon Medical Practice, who underscored the company’s unwavering dedication to bridging the healthcare gap in Nigeria and across Africa.

“This facility is not just for the wealthy. Not just for the privileged few. It is for everyone,” Dr. Elumelu said, addressing an audience of healthcare professionals, dignitaries, and partners. “We could not look away from the problems. We saw the overburdened hospitals, the lack of equipment, and the strain on our medical professionals. That’s why we chose to act.”

Avon Medical, which began as a modest work-site clinic, has evolved into a comprehensive 50-bed hospital network, complete with a Dialysis Centre and several satellite clinics. The new facility stands as a testament to this growth and the organization’s commitment to delivering excellent, affordable healthcare. Dr. Elumelu highlighted the dual-pronged approach—combining Avon Medical with its sister company, Avon HMO—to ensure both service and accessibility.

Reflecting on the broader healthcare challenges across the continent, Dr. Elumelu painted a stark picture: “Africa carries over 20% of the global disease burden but has only 1% of healthcare resources. Nearly half of our people lack access to the care they need. These are not just statistics—they are real lives, often women and children, who suffer because they can’t get help in time.”

The new facility is particularly focused on maternal and child health, an area that remains critically underserved. “More women will now receive the care they need to bring life safely into the world. More children will get timely diagnoses and treatments. More families will finally have access to the healthcare they deserve,” she said, reinforcing the impact the facility aims to have on everyday lives.

Rooted in the philosophy of Africapitalism—a belief in the private sector’s role in Africa’s development—Dr. Elumelu emphasized that this milestone is only the beginning. “This is not the end. It is a springboard. Our vision is to build a healthcare network that is world-class, accessible, and affordable. Africa’s solutions lie with Africans, and we are proof that it can be done.”

In the same vein, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu commended Avon Medical for its vision and investment in healthcare, describing the newly unveiled ultramodern facility in Lagos as a shining example of how the private sector can help drive sustainable solutions in Nigeria’s health system.

At the official launch on April 14, 2025, the Governor praised the commitment of Dr. Awele Elumelu and the Heirs Holdings Group to improving healthcare access and quality across the country.

“In one location, to build a 50-bed hospital with full diagnostics, obstetrics, paediatrics, and neonatal services is no small feat,” Sanwo-Olu stated. “This is not just infrastructure—it is a bold investment in human lives and dignity. We must continue to create the enabling environment for such patient capital and long-term thinking.”

Advertisement

Governor Sanwo-Olu emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships in transforming the healthcare sector, acknowledging that governments alone cannot bear the burden of health infrastructure. He noted that facilities like Avon Medical are vital in addressing challenges such as the brain drain, limited access to care, and poor maternal and child health outcomes. “Healthcare is not a one-arm effort. Government must partner with the private sector to bridge the massive gap,” he said.

He also highlighted Lagos State’s strides in healthcare delivery, including the commissioning of five maternal and child hospitals across the state and the ongoing construction of the largest paediatric hospital in Sub-Saharan Africa. “We’ve shown that we are committed to solving these problems. Our investment in facilities from Badagry to Alimosho is part of our pledge to protect mothers and children, the most vulnerable among us.”

Speaking directly to the Elumelu family, the Governor added a personal note: “To my friend and brother, Tony Elumelu, and especially to Dr. Awele Elumelu—thank you for not sitting back, for using your profession and your passion to build something transformational. Avon Medical has written its name in the sand of time.”