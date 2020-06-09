BY EMEKA EJERE

Amid allegations of plot for denial of righr, President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday confirmed that he has sent the name of Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem to the Senate, for confirmation as President of the Court of Appeal.

The President disclosed this in a statement via his official Twitter handle.

He said: “I have sent the nomination of Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, Acting President, Court of Appeal, to the Senate for confirmation as President, Court of Appeal, in line with the recommendation of the National Judicial Council”.

— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) June 8, 2020

The Gamai Unity and Development Organisation (GUDO), Plateau State, had raised alarm over what it called an attempt by the National Judicial Council (NJC) and some vested interests to deny Justice Bolnaan Mensem-Dongban the opportunity to ascend Appeal Court presidency despite being the next in line for the job.

In a statement by Mr. Fidelis Damsuk Bitkop, Secretary General of GUDO, the organisation said a recent invitation extended to Justice Mensem-Dongban by the NJC for interview to the Supreme Court was suspicious and appeared to be “a grand design to short-change our illustrious daughter who has served and is still serving this country meritoriously at the Enugu Division of the Court of Appeal.”

The statement read in part: “The attention of the Gamai Unity and Development Organisation (GUDO) has been drawn to the controversy trailing the recent invitation of our illustrious daughter Justice Monica Bolnaan Mensem-Dongban and Justice of the Court of Appeal by the National Judicial Council (NJC) for interview to the Supreme Court. We have received this news with mixed feelings and reservations in view of the glaring ulterior motives behind the exercise,”

“We are compelled, on behalf of the entire Gamai people both at home and in the Diaspora, to speak strongly against what appears to be a grand design to short-change our illustrious daughter who has served and is still serving this country meritoriously at the Enugu Division of the Court of Appeal.