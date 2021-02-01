OBINNA EZUGWU

Chief executive officer of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Oscar Onyema has finally married Annette, his fiancée.

Born on 19 August 1968, Onyema now 52, performed the marriage rites at a private wedding ceremony held on Saturday and was graced by selected family members as well as friends.

He was appointed as the CEO of the NSE in 2011 and has remained in that capacity since then, and also serves as the chairman of Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc, the clearing house for the Nigerian capital market.

Before his foray into the NSE, Onyema had occupied several other high-profile administrative positions spanning over 20 years including his stint at the United States financial markets.