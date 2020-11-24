OBINNA EZUGWU

Northen sociopolitical group, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has decried the spate of insecurity in the region, asking President Muhammadu Buhari to rise to the challenge.

The forum in a communique signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe after its National Executive Council meeting held in Kaduna on Tuesday, said the call is simply to convey the anger and frustrations of many Northerners who voted President Buhari into power and for him to tackle the worsening insecurity in the north, which they note is getting too late.

The ACF said it has noted with displeasure that the rising cases of kidnapping, banditry and many other security breaches in the region have become a source of worry to those who voted for a government that they thought will secure their lives and property as spelt out in the 1999 Constitution.

The forum also faulted the Minister of Police Affairs for saying that the activities of bandits have been degraded in the north, stating that there have been serial killings of more people in the north by bandits contrary to the minister’s statement.

“There have been serial killings of more people in the north by the bandits whom the Minister of Police claimed falsely have been defeated. Even as the Minister was claiming falsely, whether in ignorance or deliberate, victory over bandits, 12 Police Superintendents on official duty from Zamfara to Kano were overpowered by superior tactics and force while driving in a convoy and abducted with a heavy ransom demand on each policeman’s family,” Yawe said.

“Apart from that the bandits mounted four roadblocks on Kaduna Abuja road whom the police have claimed severally that they have liberated from bandits.

“News reports by the media speak of many dead and several others taken away by bandits for ransom. Nine students of French at Ahmadu Bello University Zaria on Tuesday educational tour were taken away and a whooping ransom of N270 million placed on their head.

“Three escaped with gunshot wounds. The police are now claiming they have been rescued. Given the level of distrust in our security on security forces, we are cannot vouch for what happened